N.J. health care system mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all staff
One of New Jersey’s largest health care systems that recently fired six supervisory-level employees who refused COVID-19 vaccinations says it will now require vaccinations for all staff members by early fall.
RWJBarnabas Health said Monday that it is extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all staff including all employees, new employees and medical staff. The deadline for full vaccination and completion of the second dose is Oct. 15.
The company had mandated in May that its supervisory workers get vaccinated by June 30. The company said 2,979 staff members, or 99.7%, at the supervisor level and above had been fully vaccinated by July 14 or received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral.
RWJBarnabas Health employs more than 35,000 people, with 9,000 affiliated doctors. It was the first health system in New Jersey to require vaccinations as a condition of employment for some, and other firms have since followed.