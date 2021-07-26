How are doctors treating COVID-19 patients now?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

The way doctors treat people with COVID-19 has evolved over the course of the pandemic as scientists come to better understand the virus and more studies are published. WHYY asked health care systems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware about current treatments. Here’s what you need to know.

How has triage evolved?

At the start of the pandemic, health systems’ primary focus was on hospitalized patients with severe symptoms, who might need critical care support and mechanical ventilation to breathe. At that time, there were few available resources to care for non-hospitalized patients. There have since been advances not only in the types of monitoring and support physicians can provide in an outpatient setting, but also in the availability of some new therapies.

One change has to do with the speed of testing. At first, health systems relied on state health departments to test residents, and there were significant delays in receiving results. Now, health systems have rapid onsite testing, which allows them to triage patients faster.

“There’s no comparison between not having infrastructure and now having infrastructure,” said Dr. Nitin Puri, division head for critical care medicine and co-medical director of the Center for Critical Care Medicine at Cooper Health.

How are non-hospitalized patients treated?

Patients who don’t require hospitalization and are early on in their disease progression can receive monoclonal antibodies, which are infused via intravenous. The treatment has been shown to reduce the likelihood of disease advancement and the need for hospitalization. Supply of the treatment has increased significantly, physicians say.

Generally, doctors recommend this treatment for patients who have a chronic condition, like heart disease, diabetes, or cancer, because they’re at greater risk for developing serious illness with COVID-19.

Physicians say It’s unclear if the treatment is as helpful for a patient who has the delta variant of the virus.

Temple Health enrolled some patients in a trial researching treatments like inhaled remdesivir (an antiviral agent) for outpatient therapy, as well as monoclonal antibodies. Patients in those trials had recent onset of symptoms of early disease, but were not sick enough to be hospitalized. Other patients were exposed, but not yet showing any symptoms.

Patients who present more serious symptoms get blood tested for inflammation and assessed for clotting. If they have peripheral symptoms (weakness, numbness, or pain), they will also get a CAT scan.

Today, the number of urgent cases is much fewer than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, physicians say.

“I think today we have a total of seven patients that are admitted with COVID-positive status, of which one of them is ill. At our height, we had like 225 to 235 hospitalized patients here at Temple,” said Dr. Gerard Criner, chair and professor of thoracic medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and director of the Temple Lung Center.