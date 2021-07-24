City officials recommend wearing masks indoors, again

Philadelphians may need to break out their masks once again.

As the delta variant causes an increase in new COVID-19 cases, city health officials are urging residents to mask up in indoor public spaces.

The move comes nearly two months after officials reopened the city, and nearly a month-and-a-half after dropping the indoor mask mandate.

West Philadelphia resident Tempest Carter said the recent recommendation “further creates distrust amongst the community and the CDC and the city.”

“I wish they never told people that they didn’t have to wear a mask,” said Carter. “I think with delta and lambda variants out, it’s so important to do everything we can to keep each other safe.”