Main Line Health to require face masks at all locations for at least the next two weeks

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Main Line Health, with hospitals and other medical facilities across several southeastern Pennsylvania counties, has announced a temporary return to masking because of what it says is a significant increase in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

The order takes effect Thursday, Jan. 4 and will last for at least two weeks.

This applies to patients, employees, medical staff and visitors in clinical and common areas at all of its locations.

“If you do not have a mask with you, one will be provided to you when you arrive at a Main Line Health facility,” the health system wrote on its website.

The temporary masking requirement will be in place at all Main Line Health hospitals and medical facilities, including:

Lankenau Medical Center

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital

Paoli Hospital

Riddle Hospital

Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations

Main Line Health Concordville

Main Line Health King of Prussia

Main Line Health Exton Square

Main Line Health Broomall

Main Line Health Newtown Square

Main Line Health Collegeville

All Main Line HealthCare locations

For a list of Main Line Health locations, visit this page at MainLineHealth.org