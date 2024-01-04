Main Line Health to require face masks at all locations for at least the next two weeks
The order takes effect Thursday, Jan. 4 and will last for at least two weeks.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Main Line Health, with hospitals and other medical facilities across several southeastern Pennsylvania counties, has announced a temporary return to masking because of what it says is a significant increase in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.
This applies to patients, employees, medical staff and visitors in clinical and common areas at all of its locations.
“If you do not have a mask with you, one will be provided to you when you arrive at a Main Line Health facility,” the health system wrote on its website.
The temporary masking requirement will be in place at all Main Line Health hospitals and medical facilities, including:
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Hospital
- Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations
- Main Line Health Concordville
- Main Line Health King of Prussia
- Main Line Health Exton Square
- Main Line Health Broomall
- Main Line Health Newtown Square
- Main Line Health Collegeville
For a list of Main Line Health locations, visit this page at MainLineHealth.org
