Coronavirus Pandemic

Main Line Health to require face masks at all locations for at least the next two weeks

The order takes effect Thursday, Jan. 4 and will last for at least two weeks.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 3, 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Main Line Health, with hospitals and other medical facilities across several southeastern Pennsylvania counties, has announced a temporary return to masking because of what it says is a significant increase in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

The order takes effect Thursday, Jan. 4 and will last for at least two weeks.

This applies to patients, employees, medical staff and visitors in clinical and common areas at all of its locations.

“If you do not have a mask with you, one will be provided to you when you arrive at a Main Line Health facility,” the health system wrote on its website.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The temporary masking requirement will be in place at all Main Line Health hospitals and medical facilities, including:

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Hospital
  • Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations
  • Main Line Health Concordville
  • Main Line Health King of Prussia
  • Main Line Health Exton Square
  • Main Line Health Broomall
  • Main Line Health Newtown Square
  • Main Line Health Collegeville

For a list of Main Line Health locations, visit this page at MainLineHealth.org

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate