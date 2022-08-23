Mask requirement returns for University of Delaware to start fall semester

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

The University of Delaware has implemented a two-week mask requirement for the fall semester as students get ready to return to the classroom. The temporary mask mandate will run from Aug. 30 until Sept. 9.

After two and a half years of the pandemic, school officials say they’ve seen trends where COVID cases tend to spike at the start of each semester as the campus population swells with returning students.

“I do think that they’re doing it because there’s a lot of people who are moving back in,” said rising UD junior Brooke Van Weele. “I feel like the first two weeks, because everyone’s moving into their dorms officially or any type of housing that they have coming from all across the country, they’re just trying to make it a little bit safer in their eyes.”