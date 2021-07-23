SEPTA board approves more spending on Key card

The SEPTA Key fare payment system has now cost the regional transit agency more than $208 million.

On Thursday, SEPTA’S board approved a contract change order of nearly $409,000 from the authority’s capital budget to go toward the fare payment system.

The money is slated to go toward back-end investments such as email communication for customers, enhancing security for validators, and some voice-activated features.

The change marks the twenty-fifth adjustment since the agency first signed a $122.2 million contract with Conduent, Inc, formerly known as Xerox Transport Solutions, Inc., in 2011.

“Every once in a while, we have to do these change orders as part of the ongoing work that we’re doing with the key,” Busch said.

SEPTA recently announced its plan to roll out SEPTA Key 2.0, which entails gathering input from industry experts on how to improve the fare card and adapt the system to changing technology and rider habits. The process would eventually lead to a request for proposal to identify another, or possibly the same, contractor for the fare payment system.