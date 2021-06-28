SEPTA Key 2.0 in the works after years of fare card frustrations
SEPTA is planning to roll out SEPTA Key 2.0.
Authority officials announced Monday they are conducting an industry-wide review of fare payment systems and are asking experts for their input on how to improve the troubled Key card with the release of a Request for Information.
The effort is another part of the authority’s Five-Year Strategic Plan and comes as SEPTA revamps its bus system with its Comprehensive Bus Network Redesign, or Bus Revolution.
“SEPTA Key 2.0 will help ensure that we stay up-to-date with constantly-evolving fare collection technology,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards. “This is a critical investment in our customers, and an important part of SEPTA’s strategic plan.”
SEPTA first officially introduced the Key card back in 2016, nine years after the authority announced it would move away from tokens to smart cards for fare payment. The Key suffered a series of hiccups and delays leading up to its introduction.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last year that the cost of the original contract with Conduent, Inc. for the fare payment system ballooned from over $122 million to more than $200 million, and somehow seems no better for it.
The authority still requires Key users to tote a card, while other peer legacy agencies in New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco, for example, have adopted mobile fare payment. Furthermore, complaints of Key malfunctions continue.
My Septakey isn’t working but I’m not surprised
— Ben Garvey (@bengarvey) June 20, 2021
While SEPTA reports that more than 500 million transactions have been made using the Key, officials say updates to the Key are on the way, including mobile fare payment capability, and integration with other transportation agencies.
With the SEPTA Key 2.0 effort, officials hope to create a fare payment system that can change with the times and adapt to riders’ needs, offer more convenience to riders, and open the door to partnerships with other transit providers.
The deadline for RFI responses is Aug. 9 at 3 p.m.
