SEPTA Key 2.0 in the works after years of fare card frustrations

“SEPTA Key 2.0 will help ensure that we stay up-to-date with constantly-evolving fare collection technology,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards. “This is a critical investment in our customers, and an important part of SEPTA’s strategic plan.”

SEPTA first officially introduced the Key card back in 2016, nine years after the authority announced it would move away from tokens to smart cards for fare payment. The Key suffered a series of hiccups and delays leading up to its introduction.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last year that the cost of the original contract with Conduent, Inc. for the fare payment system ballooned from over $122 million to more than $200 million, and somehow seems no better for it.