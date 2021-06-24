SEPTA moves to take over Chester County bus route

Jeffrey Gallman drove the Krapf transit bus into the garage at West Chester Transportation Center in Chester County. It was the last stop on Route A, a privately-run route that serves passengers riding between Coatesville, Exton, and West Chester.

Gallman has driven the hour-or-so ride for eight years, he says, and has gotten to know people along the way.

“Every day you work and people go to work, you see them, you try to encourage them and create an atmosphere of optimism and positivity,” Gallman said. “That’s what I’m about.”

But soon the riders will be without Gallman’s good vibes if all goes according to plan for SEPTA. On Thursday, the SEPTA board is set to vote on a proposal to take over the bus route at the cost of about $68,000 and introduce the Route 135 bus.

The move leaves Gallman and other Route A drivers with a decision to make about their future with the company or elsewhere.

“Life don’t stop because of SEPTA,” he said. “There’s other work.”