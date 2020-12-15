SEPTA wants to delay planned fare increases in hopes of luring riders back

SEPTA riders likely won’t see the cost of their rides on city transit or Regional Rail increase until at least July of 2021.

The agency was set to increase fares at the start of the new year in January, according to a Fare Restructuring Plan approved in June. But after months of a pandemic that has battered the economy and the wallets many riders, SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. “Pat” Deon Sr. wants the agency to push back the timeline six months. Deon is expected to ask the board to approve the delay at the SEPTA Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson.

“Everybody is still struggling through COVID,” Busch said. “We want to make the system as equitable, as affordable, and accessible as possible. So at this time we don’t want to add, for riders, any kind of increases. We want to help build our ridership back up.”

The plan approved in June would increase the cost of a single trip with the SEPTA Key card from $2.00 to $2.50. Weekly transpasses would cost $1 more and the cost of a monthly transpass would increase by $3, a 6% increase for each. In a bid to make the system more equitable, the plan added one free transfer for every trip and made travel free for children under 12 riding with an accompanying adult.