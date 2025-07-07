King of Prussia District is abuzz with honeybees hard at work

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On weekday mornings, as thousands of corporate employees file into the offices at Renaissance Park in King of Prussia ready to start their day, a quieter workforce is already laboring nearby.

A short walk from the building entrances, on a grassy median strip in the parking lot, more than 50,000 honeybees are pollinating plants and supporting biodiversity within a 5-mile radius.

For the fourth year, King of Prussia District — an organization established in 2010 by Upper Merion Township that works to drive resident, corporate and investor confidence in King of Prussia — has installed hives at Renaissance Park and Moore Park to benefit the environment, employees and nearby residents.

Chris Basler, director of projects and planning for King of Prussia District, said they launched the beekeeping program in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were interested, as we always are with our programs, adding amenities and unusual experiences in the business park, so that not only the residents, but also the employees, are able to come out and enjoy them on a regular basis and have something that brings them out beyond their offices,” he said.

The organization is not alone in turning to bees to make the workplace more attractive. Commercial spaces throughout the country have signed on to the trend.

Kristen Rydberg, territory lead at Alvéole, the Montreal-based commercial beekeeping company that tends to the district’s hives, said their business has grown beyond North America in recent years. It’s becoming “more commonplace,” she said, to see a honeybee hive in a local park, workspace or neighborhood. Beekeeping has also grown in urban environments, as several major cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, have legalized urban beekeeping in the last 10 to 15 years.

“We realized we can’t have green cities and healthy, thriving ecosystems without pollinators,” Rydberg said. “It all really started with the root of bringing nature back into the urban environment and being able to support greener cities. It’s evolved a lot, and COVID was, I think, a big part of the evolution, the push of return to office and people working remote, and how can we make our workplaces healthier, happier, more attractive to top talent, bring people who back into the office, bring them back into their community spaces.”