This winter, the King of Prussia Mall (KOP) is unveiling CAMP, an experiential space that will host parties, immersive shows and craft workshops targeting children and families.

KOP is one of the largest malls in the country, but like its contemporaries, it is searching high and low to keep shoppers engaged.

Once meant to be a calming place to shop and find community, shopping malls have become a costly battleground in the fight for consumer attention — and the stakes are high. A loss means extinction. A win guarantees another tomorrow where the mall must adapt again.

“The fun thing about mall-watching today is that malls are trying a lot of different things and I’d say the two biggest categories of mall strategies within the footprint of the existing mall are going for greater food businesses and going for greater entertainment — because those are two things that you can’t get online,” design critic Alexandra Lange said.

Todd Putt, director of marketing for KOP, said the nature of the business is change.

“Having opened in 1963 through multiple redevelopments and expansions, we’ve really sort of set the bar because we’ve reinvested and continued to try and keep everything current and keep bringing shoppers what they’re looking for,” Putt said. “That’s really helped position us above some of the competition.”

So far, its endeavors have been objectively successful.

The mall is also bringing Netflix House to the ruins of the old Lord & Taylor. The 100,000-square-foot project is expected to open in 2025. Netflix promises it to be an “immersive experience.”

Putt said Netflix and CAMP Philadelphia will double down on turning the mall into an experience.

“The nature of shopping has changed in recent years, but what we see, and we’re continually finding is that the quote-unquote threat that people found in e-commerce was far overstated, and shoppers really want connection,” Putt said.