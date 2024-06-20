Netflix bringing immersive fan experience to King of Prussia

There will be dancing like on "Bridgerton," the glass bridge challenge based on "Squid Game," and food inspired by some of their other shows.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 20, 2024
rendering of Netflix House

The 100,000-square-foot Netflix House is expected to open in the King of Prussia Mall in 2025. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Netflix is working on a massive expansion project, and part of that expansion is coming to our area.

The streaming service plans to open a new brick-and-mortar store in Philadelphia.

The 100,000-square-foot location will be housed in the King of Prussia Mall and will offer fans a fully immersive experience.

Netflix House is expected to open in 2025.

