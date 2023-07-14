An accordion takeover at the King of Prussia Mall

Accordion players have been laying low during the pandemic, but now after four years enthusiasts of the squeezebox are once again congregating in Philadelphia.

About 150 accordionists are attending the national convention of American Accordionists’ Association this weekend at the Marriott Philadelphia West in Conshohocken. On Thursday, about two dozen announced themselves at the nearby King of Prussia Mall.

Soloists serenaded shoppers and diners in the mall’s food court, and the Busso Festival Orchestra set up in the corridor between Macy’s and Neiman Marcus to perform medleys of accordion arrangements, from Quincy Jones “Soul Bossa Nova” to Aretha Franklin’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”

About half of the Busso ensemble are actual Bussos: a three-generation accordion dynasty.

“My dad often says that playing the accordion just makes people smile,” said Christina Busso, sitting next to her 80-year-old father, each cradling their own accordion. “We attract people who maybe otherwise would not have encountered a great many accordionists in their every day.”

Half a century ago, Frank Busso Sr. started a music school on Staten Island and raised his family upstairs. He said his kids grew up surrounded by accordions.

“My daughter started when she was four. My son decided he was to wait until he’s five,” he said. “The only kids they saw — because they weren’t in nursery school yet — were kids coming up the driveway with an accordion.”