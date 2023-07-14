An accordion takeover at the King of Prussia Mall

The national convention of the American Accordionists’ Association announced its arrival with an accordion concert in the shopping mall.

Frank Busso Sr. (left), of Woodbridge, Va., raised an accordion playing family, His son, daughter, and grandchildren joined him for a performance at King of Prussia Mall during the annual American Accordionists' Association convention. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Accordion players have been laying low during the pandemic, but now after four years enthusiasts of the squeezebox are once again congregating in Philadelphia.

About 150 accordionists are attending the national convention of American Accordionists’ Association this weekend at the Marriott Philadelphia West in Conshohocken. On Thursday, about two dozen announced themselves at the nearby King of Prussia Mall.

A view from above of accordionists performing in a mall.
The Busso Festival Orchestra performs at King of Prussia Mall. Accordionists from across the country are gathered for the annual American Accordionists’ Association convention, held this year in Conshohocken. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Soloists serenaded shoppers and diners in the mall’s food court, and the Busso Festival Orchestra set up in the corridor between Macy’s and Neiman Marcus to perform medleys of accordion arrangements, from Quincy Jones “Soul Bossa Nova” to Aretha Franklin’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”

About half of the Busso ensemble are actual Bussos: a three-generation accordion dynasty.

“My dad often says that playing the accordion just makes people smile,” said Christina Busso, sitting next to her 80-year-old father, each cradling their own accordion. “We attract people who maybe otherwise would not have encountered a great many accordionists in their every day.”

Christina Busso plays the accordion.
Christina Busso, 45, took up the accordion at age 4. She learned from her father and has passed the skills on to her children. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Half a century ago, Frank Busso Sr. started a music school on Staten Island and raised his family upstairs. He said his kids grew up surrounded by accordions.

“My daughter started when she was four. My son decided he was to wait until he’s five,” he said. “The only kids they saw — because they weren’t in nursery school yet — were kids coming up the driveway with an accordion.”

His son Frank Jr., now a senior master sergeant in the Air Force, is the accordionist for the Air Force band. He has stepped into his father’s shoes as the bandleader for the Busso Orchestra.

Frank Busso Sr. plays the accordion.
Frank Busso Sr., 80, performs with the Busso Festival Orchestra at King of Prussia Mall. The American Accordionists’ Association is holding its annual convention in nearby Conshohocken, and some of the participants decided to spend the day performing at the mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Frank Sr.’s daughter Christina is an attorney and executive director of the Trial Lawyers Association in Washington, D.C. On the side, she keeps up her accordion chops. She taught accordion to her own kids, who now sit in with the orchestra.

Caroline Lammers,(center), plays accordion with her cousin, Nicholas Busso (left), and their grandfather, Frank Busso Sr.
Caroline Lammers,(center), plays with her cousin, Nicholas Busso (left), and their grandfather, Frank Busso Sr., during Accordion Day at King of Prussia Mall, The American Accordionists’ Association is holding their annual convention in nearby Conshohocken. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“When I was growing up, I didn’t know that everyone didn’t play the accordion,” said Christina. “I thought you walked, you talked, and then you played the accordion. It wasn’t really a question. And it’s been the same for my kids. They didn’t know any better.”

The Bussos help coordinate the annual convention: Frank Jr. is the president of the association and Frank. Sr.’s job is to arrange the hotel. The weekend events include professional workshops, awards, networking, and of course, lots of performances in the Marriott.

Frank Busso Jr. conducts the accordion orchestra playing at King of Prussia mall.
A crowd gathers as Frank Busso Jr. conducts the Busso Festival Orchestra in a performance at King of Prussia Mall. The American Accordionists’ Association’s annual convention in Conshohocken has drawn musicians from all over the country. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The concert at King of Prussia Mall was the weekend’s only free public performance, something the AAA arranges for every convention. When the convention came to the Philadelphia area before, Christina said they played downtown outside the Liberty Bell. She prefers the air-conditioned climate of a shopping mall.

“We wanted to expose the accordion to outsiders,” said Frank Sr. “Everybody said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know the accordion could sound like that. I didn’t know they could do this.’ That’s why we like to do at least one play-out.”

