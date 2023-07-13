Haul out the holly: Opera Philadelphia to deliver Christmas in July

Thursday’s weather forecast in the Philadelphia region expects temperatures well into the 90s with humidity that will feel like a wet sock.

But in Pennsauken, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Opera Philadelphia will perform a free “Christmas in July” concert in Cooper River Park, as part of the park’s 100th anniversary celebration lineup. The 90-minute performance will include selected opera hits, like the Habanera from “Carmen,” arias from “Rigoletto” and “La Traviata,” and the complete one-act Christmas opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Christmas is foreign territory to Opera Philadelphia as the company never gets a chance to put on a holiday performance, even during the holidays. Normally, the Nutcracker ballet monopolizes the Academy of Music in December and contracts most of the opera’s orchestra musicians for its own orchestra. Opera singers are exceptionally busy with holiday choral work.

“We’re really saturated with wonderful Christmas music, so the opera sort of sits back and lets everybody else do it,” said Opera Philadelphia’s choral master Liz Braden.

When Cooper River Park came calling to see if Opera Philadelphia could do something for its Twilight Concert Series, Braden leapt at the chance to finally get into the holiday spirit.

“Christmas in July. You hear it all the time, right?,” she said. “I’ve been to Phillies games where they say ‘Christmas in July’ and they put Santa hats on all the pitchers. So why not Opera Philadelphia?”

Braden will conduct the concert. She said “White Christmas” will be on the program to signal the theme, but that will be the only popular Christmas song heard. The heart of the performance will be Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” which was originally commissioned by NBC to be a live opera television broadcast on Christmas Eve, 1951.