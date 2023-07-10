Art rugs put artificial intelligence underfoot in Philly exhibit

The Paradigm Gallery in Old City is exhibiting rugs designed by artificial intelligence.

The rugs, presented as works of art, are attributed to the rug tufting company Tuft the World. Its co-founder, artist Tim Eads, is not entirely comfortable calling them his own.

“This is not really my work,” he said. “I basically curate.”

Eads and his wife Tiernan Alexander sell carpet tufting equipment and supplies out of a workshop and warehouse in Southwest Philadelphia. A carpet tufter is a hand-held power tool roughly the shape of a rifle that very rapidly pushes and trims yarn into a fabric grid, making dozens of stitches a second. It allows the user to draw free-hand directly into a rug.

Recently Eads and Alexander invested in a large CNC (computer numerical control) machine that can manifest a pattern from a computer file with extreme accuracy. It’s the same technology used on routing and laser-cutting tables.

They have added another layer of computerized automation: using an AI image generator to design the pattern fed into the CNC machine.

Eads uses the AI software DALL-E, similar to ChatGPT (they are made by the same company, OpenAI) to type in parameters for an image request. For example, Eads asked for a geometric pattern loosely based on paintings by Bridget Riley, the British artist known in the 1960s for creating optical effects with line patterns.

The software generates many versions of what it thinks Eads is asking for. He chose one of DALL-E’s images, a squared spiral in black. Its imperfectly aligned lines create a slightly dizzying effect.