Would you watch a movie generated entirely by AI? Or read a novel authored by an algorithm? Examples of AI-generated art are pretty astounding.

The latest release of OpenAI’s Sora video generation tool is impressing many users, enabling them to create hyper-realistic videos with just a simple prompt.

But not everyone is so gung-ho. Critics argue that apps like Sora are unleashing a wave of generic, soulless content, what some call “AI slop,” and it’s rapidly flooding platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, crowding out human-made creativity.

In today’s episode, we explore what this fast-moving technology means for human creativity. If machines can generate art, will we still value art made by people? Will we even be able to tell the difference? And are there limits to the algorithmic imagination?

Guests:

Ziv Epstein, post-doc associate at MIT College of Computing

Lindsay Brainard, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Alabama, Birmingham

