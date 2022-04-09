This weekend the Philadelphia Orchestra will be sharing the stage with a giant computer.

At the center of Verizon Hall’s stage in the Kimmel Center stands a 40-foot tall, white monolith reaching the ceiling. It is a digital screen with 8.2 million pixels, each controlled by artificial intelligence.

As the orchestra plays Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis,” the screen comes alive with swirls and cascades of color. At times it looks like a melting cathedral; other times it appears to be an exploding woven rug.

The computer has not been specifically programmed to do this. Rather the electronic brain is hearing and responding to music on its own, in real time.

Its developer, Refik Anadol, is not entirely in control.

“I will say, 50% of the performance is really machine serendipity, machine decisions, and the other half is human decisions,” Anadol said. “Of course, in the end the performance itself defines many things, like the speed, the feeling, the colors, and where the AI goes.”

Anadol is a Los Angeles-based media artist who has been working with AI and data-based electronic visualizations for 10 years. He has not given his artificial intelligence machine an anthropomorphic name, but refers to it as a “thinking paintbrush.”