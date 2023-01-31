A trailblazing Black, female composer’s work is revived by Opera Philadelphia

Florence Price has been having a moment in Philadelphia, thanks in large part to the Philadelphia Orchestra’s recent performances and recordings of the historically undersung compositions by the pioneering Black woman composer who died in 1953.

Now, Price is sharing the limelight with another Black woman composer: Margaret Bonds.

Opera Philadelphia is launching “Sounds of America: Price and Bonds,” a two-year initiative to highlight the work of both composers and their circle of colleagues, which includes figures like Langston Hughes and Marion Anderson.

This weekend the Opera will perform “Credo,” one of the final works written by Bonds before she died in 1972 at age 59. The work capped a successful and prolific career for the pianist and composer.

“It is a piece of music that — not only through the text but also through the musical language — tells a story that has unfortunately not been heard on a regular basis within the traditional concert hall,” said Veronica Chapman-Smith, vice president of community initiatives. “We want to be a part of a movement helping to bring light to beautiful pieces of work that are telling a story that unfortunately did not get the light of day at the time they were written.”

“Credo” is based on a prose poem by W.E.B. DuBois published in 1904, in which the writer lays out nine points of personal belief towards racial equality: God, “the Negro Race,” pride, service, the devil, “the Prince of Peace,” liberty for all men, the training of children, and patience.

Bonds set seven of Dubois’ points to music as the seven movements of “Credo.” It will be performed with a full, 80-voice chorus and orchestra, on a program with audience favorite “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff.