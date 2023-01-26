The Philadelphia Orchestra is pulling out the stops to celebrate the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The Russian-American composer who was born into Russian aristocracy had a singular relationship with the Fabulous Philadelphians, which he said on more than one occasion was his favorite orchestra. He wrote some of his most famous works with the distinctive Philadelphia sound in mind. His “Piano Concerto No. 4” was dedicated personally to longtime Philly Orchestra Director Leopold Stokowski.

“You hear it when these pieces are played by the Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Chief Programming Officer Jeremy Rothman. “This rich sound to the strings, especially the inner string voices. The incredibly virtuosic wind playing and how it is so perfectly structured within the makeup of the musicians on the stage.”

Rachmaninoff’s relationship with the Philadelphia Orchestra transcended any single leader of the ensemble. He worked with the Orchestra over the tenures of three music directors, beginning with his first appearance in 1909 under Karl Pohlig, through Stokowski to Eugene Ormandy. Rachmaninoff also traveled with the Orchestra on short, regional trips up and down the Eastern seaboard.