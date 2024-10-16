The Philadelphia Orchestra is packing for China, and voting in advance

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

On Tuesday morning, the musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra gathered at City Hall — but left their instruments at home.

Instead, they came with voting ballots in hand to make a public display of voting in absentee.

“I’d like to see instruments next time,” said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley. “But I love the orchestra, so this is a particularly special morning for me.”

The Philadelphia Orchestra will not be in Philadelphia on Election Day. The ensemble is leaving for a two-week tour of China on Oct. 27. So fifteen musicians lined up outside the drop-off box on the south side of City Hall to submit absentee ballots.

Principal bass Joseph Conyers hopes everyone is watching and similarly makes a plan to vote.

“It’s less about letting them know that Joseph Conyers is voting, and more about the fact that there is a group of citizens of the city who are not going to be in town, but are recognizing that our vote and our voice matters,” he said.

To expedite mail-in and absentee ballots, the City Commissioners office has opened 11 election offices across Philadelphia, which chair Omar Sabir called “unprecedented.”

“You’ll be able to get registered to vote, apply for your vote by mail ballot, and have a private area where you can cast it,” he said. “There will be someone in the office that can look and check and see if you signed it, it’s the right date, and whether or not your ballot is inside the secrecy envelope.”