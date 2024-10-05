What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Montgomery County is taking voter services on the road.

The voter services van, the first of its kind in Pennsylvania, is making its debut at the Abington Township’s Fall Festival Saturday. Registered voters can access a number of services onboard, including voter registration and mail ballot requests and drop offs. Voter Services team members will be available to answer any voting-related questions.

“This is an opportunity to just take things a step further in terms of going out into communities, meeting people where they are,” Montgomery County Chair of Commissioners Jamila Winder said. “Not everyone can get to a satellite office. Not everyone can or will go to the website, not everyone will call. And so it’s an opportunity for us to be intentional about going into communities.”

The van’s services are expected to also combat misinformation around the electoral process, said County Commissioner Neil Makhija.

In August, officials warned residents about a text scam targeting registered voters. Makhija said that incident “underscored the reason why we need to be proactive in communicating directly with voters, and it needs to come from our office and government itself.”