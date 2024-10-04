Casey, McCormick hammer home attacks in debate for Pennsylvania’s battleground Senate race

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Republican challenger David McCormick met Thursday for their first debate in the pivotal race for a swing-state seat, with each candidate repeatedly accusing the other of lying and turning questions about energy, the sale of U.S. Steel and tariffs into personal attacks.

The outcome of the race, one of the nation’s most expensive, could help determine which party controls the narrowly divided Senate.

During the combative nighttime debate, Casey tried to drive home the message that McCormick is a wealthy, carpetbagging ex-hedge fund CEO, while McCormick painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing career politician.

Casey hammered away at investments that McCormick’s hedge fund made in Chinese companies, including ones the federal government came to consider part of Beijing’s military and surveillance industrial complex. McCormick hit Casey as willing to vote 99% of the time with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

One of the sharpest exchanges during the 60-minute debate came after Casey and McCormick agreed that they both opposed the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel.

McCormick blamed Casey for the iconic, Pittsburgh-based steelmaker canceling a $1.5 billion project for a state-of-the-art improvement to its Mon Valley Works operations after failing to get environmental permits from Allegheny County.

“This is the kind of failure of leadership that’s taking Pennsylvania in the wrong direction,” McCormick said.

“He was in Connecticut when that was going on, let’s be clear about that,” Casey shot back, referring to McCormick’s time living in the Northeastern state for 12 years as a hedge fund executive. “So he doesn’t have standing to talk about what should have been done in Pennsylvania.”

McCormick pressed his case, saying, “We lost those jobs because of you. … You are a weak senator, you’re a liberal senator, you’re a career politician who wants to have it both ways.”

Casey quickly suggested that McCormick isn’t strong or independent enough to defy former President Donald Trump and support a sweeping immigration reform bill that includes hundreds of millions of dollars to hire more customs agents and bolster investigations into fentanyl trafficking.

“Why don’t you show some strength and support the border bill,” Casey told McCormick, referring to Republican opposition that sank it after Trump said the attached immigration measures weren’t tough enough.