From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

David McCormick made his case for election to the U.S. Senate at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, telling the audience gathered in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum that the election this year is “the most important election of our lifetimes.”

“My friends, the choice this November is clear,” he said. “It’s a choice between strength and weakness, a choice between America’s greatness or its sad, disgraceful, decline.”

He argued that he should be elected in November being a “seventh-generation Pennsylvanian, a graduate of West Point Military Academy, and former Army wrestler.” He asserted that he “created hundreds of jobs in Pennsylvania” during his time as a business leader in Pittsburgh. McCormick did not mention that he also served as an economic advisor in the administration of George W. Bush.

‘Surreal’

McCormick, who is running against incumbent Senator Bob Casey, was in the audience in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a sniper attempted to shoot former President Donald Trump. On the convention stage, he referred to the incident saying, “I witnessed firsthand… President Trump’s remarkable strength and resolve in a terrifying, terrifying, and unpredictable moment. The president rose brilliantly to the challenge.”

McCormick was scheduled to speak at the event in Butler, just before the would-be assassin made his attempt on Trump’s life. McCormick, who was seated fewer than 20 feet from the dais, recounted that experience to WHYY News shortly after he gave his address.

“The president invited me up on the stage and then I started to get up and go through security,” he said. “He goes, ‘No, no, I’ll call you up in a little bit.’ And then the shots came a minute or two after that.”

A combat vet, McCormick “surmised pretty quickly” that it was a shooting.

“Everybody got down and we saw the president dive in front of us and sadly, someone terribly mortally wounded behind us,” he said. “It was surreal. It was a frightening moment that makes you realize by an inch, we avoided the unthinkable.”