Economy

A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Trump more with the economy, according to a recent poll. In 2020, Biden won the state by 80,000 votes. Ray Zaborney, partner and founder of Red Maverick Media, which specializes in Republican campaigns in Pennsylvania, said the current economy is a weak point for Biden among Pennsylvanians. The most recent economic outlook by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that some key indicators — such as employment and business growth — ticked up slightly last month, but expectations for economic growth in the region edged down slightly over the next six months.

“I think what President Trump will try to do is to compare between his four years and the last four years and where the economy was and where it is now,” Zaborney told WHYY News. “I think you’ll hear things like interest rates, home ownership, or home mortgage rates being what they were under President Trump versus now, the cost of goods and services, what they were versus now.”

Democrats said that the economy is doing better than Republicans are willing to admit and it’s only a matter of time before voters realize it.

“Nearly every Republican president of my lifetime, and since FDR, has left this country worse off economically than when they started,” said Edge Hill Strategies’ Joe Corrigan, a political consultant who works with Democratic clients. “Vibes from Fox News and OAN are not the economy, 3-million-new-jobs economy is the real economy.”

Abortion

Abortion is a hotter election issue than ever. The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, prompted 21 states to pass laws to ban or restrict abortion.

Jubelirer said that it’s a winning issue for Biden and he will probably talk about it.

“It’ll be a reminder to women who are soft on Biden or not sure who they’re going to vote for, that he and the Democrats are there in their corner,” he said.

Both Democrats and Republicans give Donald Trump credit for overturning Roe v. Wade after he nominated three Supreme Court judges a 6-3 majority to the conservatives.

Trump has since demurred on whether he would institute a national abortion ban, and Zaborney of Red Maverick Media said that he believes Trump will be able to blunt abortion as an issue.

“I think you’ll hear Joe Biden try to remind people that it was Trump’s court that overturned Roe, but I think President Trump’s been clear, he has accomplished what he wanted to on abortion,” he said.

Amy Raslevich, a health care advocate and breast cancer survivor, told WHYY News that Pennsylvania voters shouldn’t feel complacent just because abortion access is still safe in Pennsylvania.

“Young people don’t understand how much things have changed in the past 30 years, things that millennials and Gen Zers take for granted which we fought for and they’re really in danger of being taken away,” she said.

Biden, Raslevich added, should speak directly to them.

“I think taking a direct line to say we’re not only protecting your reproductive rights, we’re trying to improve your health,’ we’re not going to let the states decide because we’ve seen that the states don’t necessarily rely on science,” she said. “They don’t necessarily rely on fact and they certainly don’t appreciate a woman’s right to her autonomy and health.