Trump is found guilty on 34 felony counts. Read the counts here
Jurors unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.
Jurors in the New York criminal trial against former President Donald Trump have convicted him of 34 felony counts of falsified business records.
This is the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges.
The jurors said they unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.
Here are the details of those 34 felony counts:
