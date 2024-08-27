Special Counsel Jack Smith says U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon was wrong when she dismissed the case last month against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified and top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Smith says Judge Cannon was also mistaken in ruling that the process used to appoint the Special Counsel was unconstitutional.

Smith is appealing Cannon’s ruling, asking the 11th Circuit Court to reverse her order to dismiss the case and send it back “for further proceedings.” In his brief, the Special Counsel does not ask the court to remove the Trump-appointed judge from the case.

Even before her dismissal, Cannon was criticized by legal observers for delays and rulings that favored Trump. If the Appeals court reverses her ruling, many legal observers believe it may also ask Cannon to recuse herself from the case.

In her ruling last month, Judge Cannon said that Attorney General Merrick Garland exceeded his constitutional authority in appointing a prosecutor who was not subject to Congressional approval. “The Special Counsel’s position effectively usurps that important legislative authority,” she wrote, “threatening the structural liberty inherent in the separation of powers.”