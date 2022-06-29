The End of Roe: Protests, Celebration, and the Impact of Being Denied an Abortion

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade last week had immediate consequences – swift backlash and praise from government officials and lawsuits from organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. So-called “trigger laws” also went into effect, instantly outlawing most abortions at any stage of pregnancy, forcing clinics to turn patients away, even as they sat in waiting rooms in states like Texas. Mass protests took place at the Capitol by pro-abortion rights activists, enraged that the decision would threaten the lives of pregnant people and return women to second-class citizenship. There was also celebration by anti-abortion rights advocates, many who claim that abortion harms the life, mental health and stability of the pregnant person. One of the most comprehensive and striking research studies shows that most people who have had an abortion do not regret their decision and do not struggle with mental or physical health complications.

Diana Greene Foster (@dianagfoster) joins us to discuss her research and interviews with over 1,000 women who either had or were denied abortions, detailed in her book, The Turnaway Study. She is a professor and Director of Research at Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health at the University of California San Francisco (@ANSIRH).

Dr. Lisa Perriera, explains why providing abortion procedures and reproductive healthcare is so important and her concerns now that Roe has been overturned. She is Chief Medical Director of The Women’s Centers who provides abortion care at Philadelphia Women’s Centers and Cherry Hill Women’s Centers. (@womenscenters)

Maria Gallagher joins us to discuss the decision, how she sees the victory of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision and what comes next for anti-abortion rights activists across the country. She is the Legislative Director at the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation (@PAProLifeFed)

