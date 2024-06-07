What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell served in the U.S. Army for eight years and deployed to Iraq in 2003. However, even the war zone did not fully prepare him for the “American carnage” he experienced at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On that day, he was beaten, punched, kicked, hit with his own baton and crushed with a police shield over the course of several hours. He and his fellow officers were also sprayed with chemicals, including bear spray, pepper spray, WD-40 and fire extinguisher contents. At one point, Gonell was hit by an American flag pole — with the flag still attached.

Much of the time, he was afraid for his life, he told WHYY News.

“Never did I think that something like this will happen here in the United States of America,” said Gonnell, who emigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic when he was 12 years old. “When I hear a lot of people deny what happened on Jan. 6, it triggers that PTSD, triggers that moral injury, because we did what we were supposed to, despite our injuries.”

Gonell was in Bala Cynwyd on Thursday to tell voters the events of that day did happen and to campaign for Pres. Joe Biden.

“The choice was made for me when the GOP and Donald Trump sided with the people who attacked me and are using Jan. 6 as a badge of honor,” he said. “During his inauguration, he ended his speech, ‘I’m going to end American carnage.’ How did his four-year term end with American carnage at the doorstep of the Capitol?”