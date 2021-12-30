How Pa. election misinformation helped inspire an insurrection, investigations, and policies

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Pennsylvania’s Republican-led legislature put the state’s election system front and center in 2021, a year that was kicked off with an attack on the U.S. Capitol by people supporting former President Donald Trump.

Video evidence from the attack shows many who disrupted the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6 believed false claims that the 2020 election in states like Pennsylvania was rife with fraud and malfeasance.

The U.S. Department of Justice is tracking down those who participated in the attack. More than 700 people, including at least 65 from Pennsylvania, have been charged in connection to the riot — some as recently as this month.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler is overseeing the arrests in central Pa. He said based on statutes of limitation, the FBI has five years to find and charge participants.

“It’s the largest criminal investigation of its type in the history of the Department of Justice, just the volume of cases and the level of investigation that’s been needed,” Brandler said in a May interview.

Among the high-profile arrests were Riley June Williams of Harrisburg, who was charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, and Samuel Lazar of Ephrata, who allegedly maced Capitol police officers.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin County) chartered buses for himself and constituents to attend a rally on Jan. 6, at which former President Trump urged attendees to “fight like hell” against the Congressional election certification taking place. Later in the day, videos show, Mastriano walked past police lines with protestors headed for the Capitol. The Republican senator has said he did not participate in any violence.

Recently, a U.S. House Select committee investigating the attack has asked U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R, PA-10) to provide more detail on his alleged role. Evidence gathered by a separate U.S. Senate investigation connects him to White House talks about overturning election results.

Perry has said he will not cooperate with the panel’s request. Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D, MS-2) says the panel just wants more information. While it’s unclear whether those probing the Jan. 6 attack can subpoena a sitting member of Congress, Thompson has signaled such a move is not out of the question.

“Nobody’s off limits. We will be on an ongoing basis issuing subpoenas to various individuals around the country,” Thompson told CBS’ Face the Nation in October.