It has been nearly 70 years since a sitting Pennsylvania state lawmaker ran a successful bid for governor.

But as the 2022 gubernatorial election approaches, several members of the state Senate, — including the most powerful elected Republican in the legislature, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County — are trying to be an exception to that long-standing rule.

In a phone interview shortly after announcing his gubernatorial bid — and shortly after emerging from isolation in his furnished basement due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that derailed his announcement — Corman said he’s not sweating the history.

“Obviously, things change,” he said. “At one point, we never thought we’d have a governor from Erie. At one point we never thought we’d have a governor from Philly, a governor from York.”

He has clearly thought about precedent, though.

Corman won his senate seat in 1998, taking it over from his retiring father J. Doyle Corman Jr. He has served during a long period of Republican dominance in the chamber, rising to the position of senate majority leader in 2015, then president pro tempore in 2020.

He knows who the last governor was to go straight from a seat in the legislature to the state’s top office: Democrat George Leader, elected in 1955 after a stint in the state Senate. Like Corman, Leader took over his Senate seat from his retiring father. Unlike Corman, he only stayed in the chamber four years and notably ran for state treasurer partway through his term, a move that, though he lost narrowly, probably gave him enough statewide name recognition to pull off an upset in the gubernatorial race.

To find a state lawmaker who rose to governor after a long career in the legislature, you have to go back even further, to 1919. That year, in the wake of World War I and after becoming well known for spearheading the creation of a state highway system, Republican William Cameron Sproul took office after serving 22 years in the Senate, including as pro tempore.

The rarity of state lawmakers becoming governor isn’t for lack of trying. There’s no shortage of examples of failed campaigns. So why, then, is long legislative experience such a bad indicator of gubernatorial success?

Chris Borick, a pollster at Muhlenberg College, says it generally comes down to voters’ preference for a clean slate.

Legislative service like Corman’s, “comes with baggage,” he said, “often associated with lots of votes and records that become easy targets for opponents to point out, both in primaries and in general elections.”