As Pennsylvania’s GOP gets more conservative, labor unions are back in the crosshairs

An increasingly conservative legislature and next year’s open gubernatorial election have Pennsylvania’s public sector unions on high alert. Meanwhile, the commonwealth’s anti-union advocates are starting to feel like they might make some long-awaited headway.

Over the last several years, the Republicans who control the state House and Senate have introduced a series of labor-related measures with the same general thrust: making it easier for workers to opt out of unions, making it more onerous to form unions, and making it harder for unions to raise money for political work.

But over and over, those measures have failed, partly because Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has consistently threatened vetoes, and partly because Pennsylvania is a state where organized labor attracts some bipartisan support.

However, people on both sides of the debate say the playing field could be changing, especially if a Republican wins the race for governor in 2022.

“What I’ve seen over the course of my 11 years in the state House has been a shift to the extremes in both parties, but more so in the Republican Party,” said Rep. Gerald Mullery (D-Luzerne) who serves as minority chair of the House Labor and Industry Committee. “So, yeah, these [lawmakers] are a real threat to public unions. They’re scary.”

On Monday, Mullery and the rest of his Democratic colleagues in the committee walked out of a hearing at which Republicans — who control all committees — discussed a half-dozen proposals designed to undercut the power of public sector unions.

Proponents of these measures criticize public sector unions for driving up costs and having too much control over how vital government services, including education, are performed.

Most bills weren’t new. As often happens in the legislature, lawmakers recycled them from previous sessions after they failed to advance.

David Osborne, CEO of the nonprofit Americans for Fair Treatment, which works to limit unions’ power, agrees the climate on these issues has changed in Harrisburg.

Labor law changes were “once a topic that Republicans were afraid to get involved in because they thought, ‘Well, what are the unions going to think?’” said Osborne, who has led a number of lawsuits against public sector unions in the state. “But as an observer of this process, it has been obvious to me that Republicans have changed over the last few years.”