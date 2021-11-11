Pa. announces recount in statewide judicial race with Democrat holding narrow lead

More than a week after Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State has confirmed it is conducting a recount in the race for two open Pa. Commonwealth Court seats, because unofficial results show two of the candidates in the four-person race in a virtual dead heat.

Those candidates are Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas and Drew Crompton, a longtime state Senate GOP lawyer who was appointed to the court in 2019 to fill a vacancy, but faces his first test at the ballot box. Dumas appears to have won with 25.37% of the vote, but the difference between her and Crompton, now shown with 25.03%, is well within the 0.5% needed to trigger an automatic recount under Pennsylvania law.

The other two candidates for the open seats are Bradford County attorney Stacy Wallace and Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge David Spurgeon. Wallace, a Republican, was the top vote-getter and has therefore guaranteed herself a seat on the court, and Spurgeon’s vote deficit has knocked him out of the running.

In the commonwealth’s current election system, in-person votes tend to be counted quickly, with mail ballots trickling in later because they take longer to tabulate, and the law doesn’t allow counties to start processing them until election day.