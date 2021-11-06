For Pa.’s statewide candidates, 2021 lessons are in the eye of the beholder

Pennsylvania politicians running in statewide 2022 races all took lessons from this week’s election, which saw Republicans dominate the statewide races on the ballot and rack up strong showings in other states.

But those lessons varied, and — as in most campaign messaging — often had more to do with candidates’ existing campaign strategies than sober analysis of electoral trends.

In general, the 2021 election was characterized in Pennsylvania by relatively strong overall turnout for an odd-year election. As of Friday, the vote-count in the top-ticket race, for Supreme Court, was nearly 30% percent higher than in 2017, the last municipal year in which a Supreme Court seat topped the ballot directly after a presidential election.

Also notable were performance trends compared with Joe Biden’s 2020 Pennsylvania victory. Although turnout was dramatically lower compared to the general election, the winning Supreme Court candidate, Republican Kevin Brobson, generally underperformed Trump’s victory share in the more rural counties in western Pa., but did better than the former president in the hugely populous Philadelphia suburbs.

Biden had won both Montgomery and Delaware Counties by about 27 points, Chester by about 17 points, and Bucks by about five points. Democratic Supreme Court candidate Maria McLaughlin won Montgomery County by 18 points and Delaware and Chester by eight and six points, respectively. She lost Bucks County by a little less than three points.

Candidates read the tea leaves

John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor and former small-town mayor seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, was looking at those rural counties, and also south to Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state President Joe Biden won easily last year.

“If we learned anything last night, it’s that Democrats can’t continue to completely cede

rural counties to Republicans,” Fetterman’s campaign wrote in an internal memo on Wednesday. “Last night showed that margins matter, even in counties that Democrats are never going to win. When you cede county after county to Republicans, that is a losing strategy.”

It’s an against-the-grain argument in a state where the post-2020 consensus was that while Joe Biden had improved on Democrats’ 2016 performance in rural areas, his real strength had come from massive margins in the suburbs.

The rest of Fetterman’s Democratic opponents stuck to more conventional wisdom in their 2021 post mortems.

Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh issued a statement arguing that the results — which saw Youngkin do far better in blue suburbs than Donald Trump — show that “suburban voters continue to wield incredible political power in statewide elections.”

“To win the open U.S. Senate seat in 2022, it is critical that Democrats nominate a candidate with a base in Philadelphia’s vote-rich suburbs and a track record of appealing to suburban voters and taking action on their behalf,” campaign staff wrote. “That’s Val Arkoosh.”

Conor Lamb, the moderate Democratic congressman from the Pittsburgh suburbs, stressed similar bona fides in a phone conversation with Keystone Crossroads between House votes. He said the Democratic loss in Virginia and a closer-than-expected race in New Jersey show that “you can’t assume the suburbs in particular are going to be part of the Democratic coalition every time.”

Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta added he’s particularly focused on turnout in his home city. It’s typically dismal in odd-year elections, and 2021 was no exception. With some ballots still to be counted on Friday, it appeared that less than 20% of registered voters in Philly had cast votes.

“Democrats can’t win statewide with turnout like that,” he said. “It’s going to be vitally important that we nominate … working class candidates who can speak to those working class voters, which still make up our party, of all different races, backgrounds and regions.”