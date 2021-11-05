Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person.

Wolf’s spokeswoman Beth Rementer called it an honest mistake.

“I did vote, actually I voted by mail,” Wolf said Tuesday on KDKA radio. When an interviewer told him the ballot was due in the York County elections office by the end of Election Day, he said first lady Frances Wolf delivered it.

“My wife actually dropped it off personally two weeks ago, so it’s there,” he said.