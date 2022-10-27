Bill to simplify medical insurance in Pennsylvania heads to Gov. Wolf’s desk

This article originally appeared on WITF.

Pennsylvania state lawmakers have passed a bill that supporters say will make it easier for doctors to treat patients by streamlining how they work with health insurers. The governor is expected to sign the bill into law.

The bill focuses on a part of the insurance approval process called prior authorization. Before a doctor prescribes a medication or treatment, they have to check whether it will be covered by the patient’s insurance, said Dr. Arnold Baskies, a surgical oncologist based in New Jersey who regularly works with patients from eastern Pennsylvania.

“You really don’t want to stand in the way of somebody’s treatment,” Baskies said. “It’s a very bad idea, and insurance companies have been getting away with it, to be honest with you, for a long time.”

Baskies said this bill changes all that. It bars prior authorization requirements for most emergency room services. Insurance companies have to promptly state what they’ll authorize. When they deny something, they have to give written notice. And patients can appeal the decisions to the state insurance department.