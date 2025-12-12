The Senate voted down dueling health proposals. Here’s what’s at stake for Americans

When senators voted on rival health bills Thursday, they had two chances to address expiring COVID-era subsidies that will result in millions of Americans saddled with higher insurance costs in the new year.

But the Senate rejected both, and hopes of solving the problem this year are running dry. Affordable Care Act subsidies will end in three weeks, more than doubling the premiums for many with health coverage through the 2010 law known as “Obamacare.”

Meanwhile, the political stakes of rising premiums are looming as affordability concerns have emerged as a key issue for American voters going into the midterms next year.

Here’s a look at the subsidies in limbo, the proposals to address the problem and how American voters are feeling about the issue.

The Affordable Care Act subsidies brought down costs

More than 24 million people have health insurance through the ACA. That includes farmers, ranchers, small-business owners and other self-employed people without other health insurance options through their work.

Enrollees who make less than 400% of the federal poverty level qualify for permanent subsidies in the program that help them offset premium costs.

In 2021, Democrats in Congress added additional subsidies, known as enhanced premium tax credits, that apply to enrollees regardless of their income. Those COVID-era subsidies are the ones set to expire Jan. 1.

With the expanded subsidies, some lower-income enrollees received health care with no premiums, and high earners paid no more than 8.5% of their income. Eligibility for middle-class earners was also expanded.

Health costs will rise for millions without a subsidy extension

If the tax credits expire, the average subsidized enrollee will see their annual premium payments go up by 114%, from an average of $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026, according to the health care research nonprofit KFF.

Especially hard-hit groups will include a small number of higher earners who will have to pay a lot more without the extra subsidies and a large number of lower earners who will have to pay a small amount more, said Cynthia Cox, a vice president and director of the ACA program at KFF.