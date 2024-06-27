From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Delaware General Assembly has approved legislation mandating private health insurers and Medicaid cover the cost of medication abortion.

The House passed the bill in May, and the Senate signed off on it this week in a party-line vote. It now heads to Gov. John Carney for his consideration.

If it becomes law, Delaware would join New Jersey and 16 other states that require funding for abortions under Medicaid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Ten states mandate group plans, and individual plans include abortion coverage. Only New Jersey allows cost-sharing for the procedure if there’s cost-sharing for similar services in the plan. The other nine prohibit it.

Delaware Democratic lawmakers approved a set of bills expanding access to abortion around the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing federal abortion rights and leaving it up to the states. Currently, Delaware allows abortion up to viability, which is generally around 24 weeks. Minors must have parental consent, and providers are shielded from investigations by other states.

New Jersey allows abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Since the SCOTUS decision, the Garden State has required that Medicaid and private insurers cover the procedure and the state also has a shield law for providers. Pennsylvania bans abortions after 24 weeks, and patients must wait 24 hours after counseling to obtain the procedure. Medicaid and private insurance coverage of the service is prohibited except under very limited circumstances. Pa. also has a shield law.

“Continuing to deny coverage for abortion will create health disparities instead of dismantling them,” said Delaware Senate sponsor Kyle Evans Gay. “The lack of coverage disproportionately affects marginalized communities, low-income individuals and people in regions with limited health care resources, including Sussex County.”