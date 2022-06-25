Philly abortion-rights advocates expect panic, threats, and increased demand following Roe decision

While abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Philadelphia-area leaders say the national decision will change the landscape of abortion services in our area, including possibly deterring residents from seeking care.

Philadelphia officials acknowledged Friday that their ability to guarantee abortion access hinges on whether state-level lawmakers move to restrict the procedure.

In a guide published soon after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, the city health department wrote that the fate of abortion in Philly will likely depend on which candidate wins the governorship in November, and whether the GOP-controlled legislature passes a constitutional amendment aimed at loosening abortion laws.

The amendment, which is making its way through the state Legislature, would ensure that the right to an abortion, or funding for an abortion, is not enshrined in the state constitution. It could go on the ballot as early as May 2023.

“Because of the way it is worded,” health department officials wrote in a statement, “this amendment will impact miscarriage management, in-vitro fertilization, and other reproductive technologies. Constitutional amendments cannot be vetoed by the governor.”

Dr. Alhambra Frarey, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Penn Medicine, joined Pennsylvania abortion providers and adocates for a virtual news conference Friday to decry the national decision and express their concerns about the future.

“[Abortion] is life-affirming and life-saving health care,” Frarey said. “There has always been and there always will be a need for abortions. And this Supreme Court decision is ignoring the real needs of millions of people — their families and their communities.”

Frarey said she expects there will be an influx of out-of-state patients in the wake of the decision, which will make it more difficult for Pennsylvanians to access timely abortion care.

“Some Pennsylvanians will then be driven out of state to access care if they have the resources to travel,” she said. “Others will be forced into unwanted pregnancy and childbirth.”