Delaware Attorney General launches abortion legal helpline

The Attorney General’s Abortion Legal Helpline is a partnership between the Department of Justice, a dozen local private law firms, and a number of nonprofit organizations, including the First State Abortion Fund, the ACLU of Delaware, Planned Parenthood of Delaware, Delaware NOW, Black Mothers in Power, and the ACLU of Delaware. It’s free of charge and callers will have the option to remain anonymous.

“Anyone, Delawareans, visitors, patients, or providers, anyone in between can contact the helpline 100% anonymous. So the advice is not only free, but when you contact our helpline, you can contact them without using your name,” Jennings said. Referral services will also be made available to Delaware residents and visitors seeking abortions. People living outside of the state can also use the helpline, with those individuals being connected to support groups and medical professionals. Those who would rather send a message will be able to do so through the attorney general’s website.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, 15 states have enacted or reintroduced legislation that limits access to abortions and makes the procedure a crime. Nine of those have total abortion restrictions.