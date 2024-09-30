What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Republican candidates hoping to win the White House — Donald Trump and JD Vance — are facing criticism for their resistance to outline a health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which Trump has aimed to repeal since his first run for the White House.

Democrats are using the crack in specific policy as an opening to target such positioning as dangerous to the country.

The Harris for President campaign has just released a report titled “The Trump-Vance ‘Concept’ on Health Care.’ WHYY News was given an advance look at the report, which offers specific data relating to the potential impact a repeal of the ACA would have on Pennsylvanians.

Using data previously collected by federal agencies, including the Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the report calculates the overall impact repealing the ACA would have on residents of Pennsylvania.

For example, 420,000 Pennsylvania residents who currently purchase their health insurance from the state’s health care exchange may see their health care costs rise unless an alternative were put in place. It’s not clear how many would be impacted, but many residents who use the exchange enjoy subsidies they receive through tax credits and would, therefore, pay more in insurance premiums. The costs are estimated to run several thousand dollars for an average middle-class family.

Pennsylvania residents who do not receive employment-based health insurance can sign up on the state exchange known as Pennie. They can also use the Kaiser Family Foundation’s “health insurance marketplace calculator” to determine the amount of subsidy they are eligible for.

The report also claims that “more than 5.2 million people with preexisting conditions in Pennsylvania could be denied health care coverage or charged thousands of dollars more under the Trump-Vance plan for high-risk pools.” According to the most recent data issued by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, that number may actually be higher at 5.4 million patients who are currently protected by the ACA. This safeguard currently prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage based on preexisting conditions or from charging such patients higher premiums.