‘Political expediency’

Scott Wadsworth, who identifies himself as an “independent Republican” who voted for Fitzpatrick, said that he believes that Fitzpatrick is merely engaging in “political expediency,” but he still appreciates the effort.

“Politicians do that kind of thing all the time,” the retired pharmaceutical researcher said as he finished shopping at McCaffrey’s Food Market in Newtown. “My intent before this was not to vote for Fitzpatrick and now I’m going to think about it a little more.”

Wadsworth, who also voted for Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2024, added that he likes Fitzpatrick’s overall “bipartisan kind of record.”

“He still votes a lot with Trump, so I don’t like that, but I think he’s one of the better guys,” he said.

Jane Rickenboch, a Democratic voter who lives in nearby Holland, said that she was also pleased that Fitzpatrick pushed the subsidy issue and even called his office to let him know.

“When someone does the right thing, I feel it’s important to point that out,” she said.

However, she added she will still vote for the Democratic nominee in November because Fitzpatrick “votes with Donald Trump a little too much,” and she wants to help her party take back the House in November.

“There are too many reasons I just don’t want [Republicans] to be the majority,” she said. “And I do think there’s a lot of stuff that he conveniently crosses the line for and I want to see somebody who represents me in all of my opinions.”

Kelly Barnes, an independent voter in Levittown, was having breakfast at Maryanne’s Homestyle Cooking in Levittown when she told WHYY News that she is “happy” about the chance for the subsidies to be extended. She said she voted for Harris for president in 2024, but that Fitzpatrick could still earn her vote.

“I’m extremely happy that he’s making that effort,” she said. “I wish more people would make the effort to care about others and not just the bottom line.”

She added that she receives Medicare benefits and is concerned about what she sees as Republicans’ moves to further cut federal health care programs, including Medicare.

“If that happens, then I don’t know what I’m going to do because I won’t be covered medically at all since I have nothing and Medicaid is potentially also going to go away again,” she said.

However, Republican physician Lance Wilson said he was opposed to Fitzpatrick’s effort to extend the subsidies as they are.

“We’re subsidizing care when it really should be just redone, the whole health care thing,” he said. “I’m in health care, so I’m very much aware of it. I just think it’s bad the way it’s set up.”

Wilson said that he believes that the government has a role in helping Americans get health care, but that the current insurance subsidies are too high and he would lower them. However, Wilson, who voted for Trump in 2024, said that he would still vote for Fitzpatrick this year to advance “the more major policies of the Republican agenda.”

“He’s trying to be a neutral guy, which is always what he’s tried to do, so I understand why it’s happening and it’s not the reason I vote for him so it doesn’t matter,” he said.