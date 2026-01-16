U.S. Rep. Fitzpatrick pushed a health care subsidy extension. Here’s what voters in his Bucks County swing district think
Democrats accuse him of claiming moderate pragmatism while consistently voting for Trump policies.
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Bucks County, led an effort to extend federal health insurance subsidies. Fitzpatrick’s bill cleared the U.S. House of Representatives, drawing support from 17 Republican lawmakers.
The measure would continue subsidies under the Affordable Care Act that help lower monthly premiums for people who buy health insurance on the individual market. The House vote sent the bill to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain amid broader debates over federal spending and health care policy.
Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents a politically competitive suburban Philadelphia district, told NPR News that he proposed a straight extension only after months of negotiating an alternative and that he has been hearing from his constituents on concerns over rising health care costs.
“For the people that are receiving these subsidies, for those subsidies to go away, it’s a huge deal for them,” he said. “There was only one thing that was worse than a clean extension with no income caps and no reforms and that would be complete expiration, with no bridge, no off-ramp for people who need these subsidies.”
Democrats, however, have accused Fitzpatrick of opportunism, saying he presents himself as a moderate concerned about health care costs while regularly aligning himself with President Donald Trump.
“If Brian Fitzpatrick wanted credit for being a leader and doing his job, he should have done this in the spring when it first came up in discussions with the Trump budget bill, which he voted to advance,” said Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, a Democrat running to unseat Fitzpatrick. “They never would’ve let it go through the House without these extensions.”
While Fitzpatrick did initially vote for the “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” he voted against its final passage.
‘Political expediency’
Scott Wadsworth, who identifies himself as an “independent Republican” who voted for Fitzpatrick, said that he believes that Fitzpatrick is merely engaging in “political expediency,” but he still appreciates the effort.
“Politicians do that kind of thing all the time,” the retired pharmaceutical researcher said as he finished shopping at McCaffrey’s Food Market in Newtown. “My intent before this was not to vote for Fitzpatrick and now I’m going to think about it a little more.”
Wadsworth, who also voted for Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2024, added that he likes Fitzpatrick’s overall “bipartisan kind of record.”
“He still votes a lot with Trump, so I don’t like that, but I think he’s one of the better guys,” he said.
Jane Rickenboch, a Democratic voter who lives in nearby Holland, said that she was also pleased that Fitzpatrick pushed the subsidy issue and even called his office to let him know.
“When someone does the right thing, I feel it’s important to point that out,” she said.
However, she added she will still vote for the Democratic nominee in November because Fitzpatrick “votes with Donald Trump a little too much,” and she wants to help her party take back the House in November.
“There are too many reasons I just don’t want [Republicans] to be the majority,” she said. “And I do think there’s a lot of stuff that he conveniently crosses the line for and I want to see somebody who represents me in all of my opinions.”
Kelly Barnes, an independent voter in Levittown, was having breakfast at Maryanne’s Homestyle Cooking in Levittown when she told WHYY News that she is “happy” about the chance for the subsidies to be extended. She said she voted for Harris for president in 2024, but that Fitzpatrick could still earn her vote.
“I’m extremely happy that he’s making that effort,” she said. “I wish more people would make the effort to care about others and not just the bottom line.”
She added that she receives Medicare benefits and is concerned about what she sees as Republicans’ moves to further cut federal health care programs, including Medicare.
“If that happens, then I don’t know what I’m going to do because I won’t be covered medically at all since I have nothing and Medicaid is potentially also going to go away again,” she said.
However, Republican physician Lance Wilson said he was opposed to Fitzpatrick’s effort to extend the subsidies as they are.
“We’re subsidizing care when it really should be just redone, the whole health care thing,” he said. “I’m in health care, so I’m very much aware of it. I just think it’s bad the way it’s set up.”
Wilson said that he believes that the government has a role in helping Americans get health care, but that the current insurance subsidies are too high and he would lower them. However, Wilson, who voted for Trump in 2024, said that he would still vote for Fitzpatrick this year to advance “the more major policies of the Republican agenda.”
“He’s trying to be a neutral guy, which is always what he’s tried to do, so I understand why it’s happening and it’s not the reason I vote for him so it doesn’t matter,” he said.
