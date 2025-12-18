From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Four U.S. House Republicans joined Democrats to force a House vote on extending Affordable Care Act premium subsidies. Three of the four who voted for the discharge petition represent Pennsylvania.

Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County; Rob Bresnahan, R- Scranton; and Ryan Mackenzie, R- Lehigh Valley; joined New York’s Mike Lawler to give Democrats the 218 votes they needed to pass the discharge petition, which will require a floor vote on whether to extend the ACA subsidies for three years — credits that help millions of Americans afford health care coverage.

The move defies House Speaker Mike Johnson, who opposed bringing the issue up, a point Fitzpatrick made in explaining why he felt it necessary to make the move.

“Unfortunately, it is House leadership themselves that have forced this outcome,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. Fitzpatrick said that he and other Republicans had attempted to find some compromise but those efforts were “rejected.” “The only policy that is worse than a clean three-year extension without any reforms, is a policy of complete expiration without any bridge.”

However, the efforts also reflect growing concern among moderate Republicans in swing districts about rising health care costs among their constituents. Fitzpatrick, Bresnahan and Mackenzie are among the country’s most vulnerable sitting members going into the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats are directly targeting their districts as they try to regain control of the House.

Nearly 500,000 Pennsylvanians obtain their insurance through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s ACA marketplace, most with the aid of enhanced premium tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress intervenes. Those customers will then see premiums rise by 21% on average, with many paying double their current premiums.

Some area Democrats argue that the local Republicans are merely trying to bolster their chances next year by straddling a tightrope between party loyalty and the needs of their constituents.

Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, a Democrat running to unseat Fitzpatrick, accused Fitzpatrick of “posturing” in advance of next year’s election.

“If Brian Fitzpatrick wanted credit for being a leader and doing his job, he should have done this in the spring when it first came up in discussions with the Trump budget bill, which he voted to advance,” Harvie said. “They never would’ve let it go through the House without these extensions.”