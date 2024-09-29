JD Vance rallies voters at wealthy Republican donor’s business in Bucks County

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance made a campaign stop in Bucks County yesterday to rally voters in one of the most narrowly partisan split areas of the country.

The Republican nominee for vice president hit the usual themes in his speech, accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of failing on policies ranging from inflation and immigration to crime and fentanyl.

As he has in recent speeches, Vance pointed to the price of eggs as evidence.

“In the state of Pennsylvania, thanks to Kamala Harris, eggs are about 115% higher,” he said. “That’s more than double the price than when she took office. And I got three little kids, my friends, we buy a lot of eggs.”

A dozen eggs costs more than $3 nationally, down from a high of $4.82 last year — however, prices in Pennsylvania are higher than that national average. While inflation is part of the cause, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported recent outbreaks of the bird flu affected the supply, which is now beginning to recover.

Vance also blamed the “wide open Southern border,” and a member of the audience shouted, “It’s an invasion.”

“That’s exactly right, it is an invasion,” Vance said. “We’re going to build the wall. We’re going to re-implement deportations, and we’re going to go to war against the Mexican drug cartels.”

When a reporter asked what “mass deportations” would look like in Bucks County and around Pennsylvania, Vance responded that the Trump administration would “empower” local law enforcement for it.

“You arrest them and tell them to get the hell out of our country,” he said. “I mean, that’s about as simple as a plan as we could have.”