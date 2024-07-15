An expected 67 Pa. delegates join the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

As many as 67 elected Keystone State residents are in Milwaukee representing Pennsylvania as the Republican National Convention gets underway. Among them is state delegation chair Jim Worthington of Bucks County.

This is Worthington’s third time serving as a Republican delegate, but his first as captain.

“This is quite an honor for me,” he told WHYY News.

Worthington’s role is multivalent: He will be there to help other delegates, find alternates, and liaise with local media — such as WHYY News. He also organized morning breakfast sessions with Laura Trump, Eric Trump, and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson for the state delegates.

He says the greatest honor will be to present his vote to the nominee during the public vote counts, which will likely earn him time on primetime TV.

The convention is divided into daily themes: Monday will include discussions on how to “Make America Wealthy Once Again,” Tuesday’s theme is “Make America Safe Once Again,” Wednesday will be devoted to “Make America Strong Once Again,” and Thursday, when the president is expected to speak, reverts to the familiar “Make America Great Again.”

The known speakers so far include several “everyday” people including a teacher, a union business manager, a rancher, mothers, teachers, business owners, and war veterans. Among them will be Erin Koper, a community activist living in Pittsburgh who will talk about “homelessness, drugs, and crime.”