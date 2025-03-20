From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Republican Representative Dan Meuser visited Germantown Wednesday night, joining local business and community leaders at a mostly Republican town hall-style community event. He fielded a handful of questions, defended Republicans in Washington and said there is a “very good chance” he will run for governor in the next election.

“There’s a lot more that can be done in that governor’s office unfortunately than I can do… in the U.S. House,” he said.

Meuser has suggested he may run for the state’s highest office before which may help explain why he was visiting Philadelphia, a city well outside his current district. Pennsylvania’s ninth congressional district is situated between Harrisburg and Allentown, encompassing Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming counties.

Newly elected state Rep. Andre Carroll took issue with Meuser appearing in his district, saying he only found out about the event hours before. However, he attended, noting that it was a “community event” and “when there’s a community event in my district, I show up.”

He pointed out that Meuser wasn’t holding a town hall in his own district.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to hear from people who can vote against him or for him,” Carroll told WHYY News. “He doesn’t want to hear their frustration with the cuts that they’re making in Washington. So he would rather come to a Black and brown community of folks he doesn’t represent and people who he doesn’t know and that don’t know him, that won’t press him too much on the issues.”

Republicans around the country have been facing angry audiences at their town halls, which Meuser cited in a recent interview.

“We don’t want our town halls being taken hostage and run by those who come in from other parts of the district or other parts of the state and just turning it into a scene of havoc,” Meuser said.

Calvin Tucker, who led the program, billed Meuser’s visit as an effort to show “appreciation” to Black Philadelphia voters who shifted in support for Trump. Tucker served in senior roles in the state and city Republican parties and worked on Trump’s 2020 and 2024 campaigns, but said he hoped the event would offer opportunities for bipartisanship resolutions to local problems.

“These are the kind of dialogues that are very important in our community, so that we can build a stronger community by bringing all parties together that they begin to have that dialogue,” he said. “We may agree on some, we may disagree on some, but it is a negotiation. I know what your issues are, what my issues are, but how do we solve that legislatively. I think that’s what this meeting is all about.”