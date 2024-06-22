Trump focuses on immigration, crime in first-ever rally in Philadelphia

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Former President Donald Trump addressed immigration, crime and the economy at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It was Trump’s first rally in the City of Brotherly Love, in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. Trump carried the state in 2016 by less than 1 % point. In 2020, Biden won the state by a little more than 1% point.

Several thousand Trump supporters cheered him at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, where Trump began his speech referencing his time as a student at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, saying he “like[s]” the city. “Under Biden,” the city has experienced “bloodshed and crime,” Trump said.