Black Doctors’ Row receives first-of-its-kind honor from Philly Historical Commission

A South Philadelphia neighborhood that was home to prominent Black doctors, pastors, architects, small business owners, and politicians dating back to the early 20th century has been given a first-of-its-kind historic designation by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

The Christian Street Historic District was modified to the Christian Street Black Doctors’ Row Historic District after pleas by residents and others at the commission’s meeting Friday.

Claudia Smith Girard was one of those who made an impassioned plea to the group.

“Please give us our just due and make it Black Doctors’ Row because it’s a very, very important and significant goal for the community and our heritage,” she said.

Cheryl Mobley Stimpson is a fourth-generation resident of the area. She challenged members of the commission to do the right thing and rename the historic area of 154 homes between South Broad and 20th Street.

“Use some of your abilities to uplift the community and that is exactly what Black Doctor’s Row [will do],” she said