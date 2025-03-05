President Trump is dramatically altering American foreign policy, seemingly turning our backs on our allies while praising our rivals. Trump’s actions with Ukraine and Russia underscore this. After three years of U.S. support of Ukraine, Trump has paused military aid, publicly criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and raised questions about America’s involvement with NATO.

These moves come as a stark departure from a long-standing bipartisan understanding about American ideals and global philosophy.

So what should we make of this shift? Is this a needed pivot to an “America-first” strategy that ultimately is going to make Europe less dependent on U.S. military might? Or will these decisions undermine our strength as a global leader that can be trusted on the world’s stage?

On this episode of Studio 2, we explore the issue by talking with a local Ukrainian American community member and two foreign policy experts with different worldviews.

Guests:

Andrew Fylypovych, volunteer with Revived Soldiers Ukraine and former president of the Ukrainian American Bar Association

Dominic Tierney , professor of political science at Swarthmore College

Justin Logan – director of defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute