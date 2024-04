FILE - Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse in Pittsburgh on June 1, 2022. Proposals to let independent voters cast ballots in party nomination primaries passed a Pennsylvania House of Representatives committee Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, raising the prospect that changes could pass and take effect in time for next year's presidential contest. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)