Temple student’s visa revoked at discretion of U.S. secretary of state, university says
"The allegations supporting the revocation are unknown at this time," said President John Fry in a letter, adding that the student has chosen to return home.
In a message to the campus, Temple University announced Wednesday that a student’s visa was revoked by the United States secretary of state.
“The allegations supporting the revocation are unknown at this time,” said President John Fry in the letter, adding that the student has chosen to return home.
“No other Temple student’s records have been adjusted, and we are regularly reviewing student visa records to monitor for status changes,” he added.
The university did not release details about the student or why the visa was revoked.
“I recognize that news like this is deeply alarming. This is true for all Temple students, faculty and staff but it is especially true for international members of our community,” Fry said. “Please know our international students, faculty and staff are valued members of our community, and we are committed to doing all we lawfully can to assist in circumstances like this.”
The university says it has had no reports of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers being present on campus.
International students in need of resources or support can also reach out directly to the Office of Global Engagement at globalengagement@temple.edu or 215-204-9570.
Read President Fry’s full letter below.
