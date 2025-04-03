Dear Students and Colleagues,

Through our routine review of student visa records, we recently discovered that a Temple University student had their student visa revoked at the discretion of the United States Secretary of State. The allegations supporting the revocation are unknown at this time. No other Temple student’s records have been adjusted, and we are regularly reviewing student visa records to monitor for status changes.

Immediately after learning of the visa revocation, Temple’s Office of Global Engagement informed the student of the change in status. In addition, the university has done all it can do to support the student, including ensuring access to legal counsel and communication with officials from their home country. The student’s dean has also reached out to provide appropriate academic and emotional support during this challenging time. In this particular case, the student has elected to return home. Out of concern for the privacy of the student, we will not comment further on any specifics of this situation.

I recognize that news like this is deeply alarming. This is true for all Temple students, faculty and staff but it is especially true for international members of our community. Please know our international students, faculty and staff are valued members of our community, and we are committed to doing all we lawfully can to assist in circumstances like this.

As I recently shared, we encourage all international students to avail themselves of the resources offered through International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS). Students who need support can also reach out directly to the Office of Global Engagement at globalengagement@temple.edu or 215-204-9570, as staff members can help answer questions or direct them to the appropriate resources.

As of now, the university has had no reports of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers being present on campus. Given the current climate and the uncertainty of this moment, I want to remind you of the details of the established protocol for how Temple employees should respond to requests from ICE or CBP agents that I shared in my last message.

These recent events are sure to have a deeply emotional effect on many of us. It is important for us all to remember to support each other and to take advantage of available support services. Students can reach out to Tuttleman Counseling Services, located at 1700 N. Broad St. More information on their services and hours of operation is available at 215-204-7276 or through the Tuttleman website. For faculty and staff, please remember that our Employee Assistance Program is available 24/7, providing support and resources online or by phone at 1-888-267-8126.

I will continue to keep you apprised of additional developments. In these uncertain times, we can all draw strength from this special community, which is at its best when we work together and take care of each other.